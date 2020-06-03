Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Hold

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.01. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $309,225.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $316,212. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 22.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,614,000 after purchasing an additional 215,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after buying an additional 50,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $9,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

