Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZM. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.25.

ZM opened at $208.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,601.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 337.88 and a beta of -1.58. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $212.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $897,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,881,057.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,211 shares of company stock valued at $99,785,087 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

