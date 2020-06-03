ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Trading 6.8% Higher

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.99, approximately 6,842 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 160,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

ZVO has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZovioInc . in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZovioInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

Get ZovioInc . alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ZovioInc . by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ZovioInc . by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 40,639 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in ZovioInc . by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,054,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 79,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ZovioInc . by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,869,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 122,158 shares during the period.

About ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ZovioInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZovioInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.