Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $4,680,000.00 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew William Fraser Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Wednesday, March 25th, Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

ZS opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 2.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.