Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $3,247,552.00 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Robert Schlossman sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,247,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,775.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Robert Schlossman sold 2,800 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $288,932.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $132,740.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $125,320.00.

ZS opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -193.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after buying an additional 386,697 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $5,875,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Zscaler by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

