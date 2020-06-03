Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zscaler from $49.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $106.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,194,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $52,328.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,816,314.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,936 shares of company stock worth $18,974,172 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 6.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

