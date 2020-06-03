Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NMI were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NMIH. Compass Point increased their price objective on NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.05.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.