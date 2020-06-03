Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $788.91 million, a PE ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.51. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

