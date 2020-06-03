Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 376 Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Materion were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Materion by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,836 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $27,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Materion by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after buying an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after buying an additional 44,234 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion stock opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. Materion Corp has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $277.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Sidoti raised Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

