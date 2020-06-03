Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $71,000 Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 41.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 399,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 267,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,890.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 230,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 456,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 222,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.72. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.37 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.