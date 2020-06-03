Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $72,000 Stock Position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,019 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Innoviva by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 36,281 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.02. Innoviva Inc has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 166.87, a current ratio of 166.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Innoviva had a net margin of 66.50% and a return on equity of 59.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INVA. BidaskClub downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 7,717,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,149,687.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

