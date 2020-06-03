Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.12% of Amtech Systems worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 735,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 30.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 61,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 8.41. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.96.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.18. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

ASYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Amtech Systems Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

