Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Oppenheimer

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.41.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 137.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.35. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $40,482.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 574,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,090. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

