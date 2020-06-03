Zynga’s (ZNGA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.25. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zynga from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $37,579.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,731.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 43,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $282,107.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 628,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 574,851 shares of company stock worth $3,668,090. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zynga by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,298,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,270,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after buying an additional 151,546 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

