$0.06 EPS Expected for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Switch reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SWCH. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Switch has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,374,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,317,476.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 94,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,987.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 587,798 shares of company stock valued at $9,087,155. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Switch by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after buying an additional 1,675,896 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Switch by 638.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,479,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after buying an additional 1,279,434 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,174,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,392,000 after buying an additional 1,276,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Switch by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,610,000 after buying an additional 1,160,697 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

