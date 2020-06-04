-$0.61 EPS Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Novavax posted earnings of ($1.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to $9.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 152,556 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 160,205 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 107,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX opened at $44.25 on Monday. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.36.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.