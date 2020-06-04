$0.69 EPS Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.75. Tetra Tech reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

