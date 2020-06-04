12,460 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the first quarter worth $74,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the first quarter worth $153,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Profile

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

