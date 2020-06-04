12,800 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $47,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 577,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after buying an additional 374,617 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after acquiring an additional 185,721 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,452,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. Semtech’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 1,336 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $56,085.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $817,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,677,631.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,578,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

