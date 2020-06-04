15,000 Shares in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of SI-Bone as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the first quarter worth about $67,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SI-Bone by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $866,326.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SI-Bone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

SIBN stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.33. SI-Bone Inc has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.59.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 51.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

