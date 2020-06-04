1,599 Shares in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $164.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.92 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $203.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,415.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

