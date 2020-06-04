1,645 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

Shares of AAPL opened at $325.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,401.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

