18,304 Shares in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,304 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of Caesarstone as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Caesarstone by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 31.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 41.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. Caesarstone Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $381.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.