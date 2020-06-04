2,297 Shares in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 342,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 57,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 331,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 31,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSSC opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.33. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 38,849 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $827,872.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,671.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 78,541 shares of company stock worth $1,707,177 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.