26,914 Shares in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $674.17 million, a PE ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.43. Vericel Corp has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Vericel had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

