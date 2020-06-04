58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of 58.com worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in 58.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 58.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

58.com stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. 58.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.71 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 53.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WUBA. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CICC Research cut 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

