800 Shares in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 8.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total transaction of $85,598.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $12,910,526.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,214,845.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,119 shares of company stock valued at $41,877,552. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNG. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $270.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.72. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.02 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

