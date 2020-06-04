93,376 Shares in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Ferro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ferro by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferro by 1,448.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ferro by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOE opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $989.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.34 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

