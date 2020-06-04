A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,813 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of A. O. Smith worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $68,788,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,886,000 after purchasing an additional 718,079 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,316,000 after purchasing an additional 520,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,733,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,037,000 after purchasing an additional 457,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 746,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 355,160 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

