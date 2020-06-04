Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 492,090 Shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 515.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,090 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.31% of Pulmatrix worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of PULM stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. Pulmatrix Inc has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 107.55%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Pulmatrix Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

