Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 16,441 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 143,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John W. Lucey purchased 3,145 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,403.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

