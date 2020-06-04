Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 28,514 Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,514 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $276,758,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,248,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,465,000 after acquiring an additional 581,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,983,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,455,000 after acquiring an additional 107,159 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,068,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 121,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.03. Paramount Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

