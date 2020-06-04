Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 81,569 Shares of MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 551.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of MTBC worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MTBC, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.11.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. Research analysts expect that MTBC, Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of MTBC in a research note on Friday, May 15th. March quarter report yesterday validates CareCloud integrationabove and beyond our expectations, but…. MTBC reported 1Q20sales of $21.9M, up 45% from 1Q19’s $15.1M on an apples-to-orangesbasis in light of the January 8 closing of CareCloud and the expectedincremental $30-31M in additive sales contribution this year. Further andinterestingly, MTBC has launched its formal “MTBC Force” initiative, amercenary approach to providing services to companies that have greatcustomer interface, but are perhaps weaker on the cost efficiency sideof service and support infrastructure. With three such deals under theirbelt, MTBC management appeared calm, cool, and not exceedinglyambitious in again delivering its $100-102M in sales guidance for 2020yesterday Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of MTBC in a research report on Friday, May 15th. We reiterate our Buy rating on MTBC following Q1 results that beat expectations acrossrevenue, EBITDA and EPS. Q1 was the first quarter in which the CareCloud acquisitioncontributed, and registered a small top-line beat relative to our expectations. Owingto COVID and the precipitous decline in physician visits entering Q2, MTBC expectsQ2 to be down sequentially, with negative EBITDA and EPS. This is not a surprise asfully 60% of MTBC revenue is dependent on physician volumes and charges. Still, MTBCreiterated its full-year view of $100M to $102M in revenue and $12-$13M EBITDA asit has multiple paths to get there, namely its growing Force partner program, and verylikely an acquisition of a tuck-in nature. Depending on the size of the deal, we thinkMTBC could exceed guidance, but for now we have not built any acquired growth in ourmodel and remain slightly below management’s outlook. ValuEngine raised MTBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on MTBC in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $35,585.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,170.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,335 shares of company stock worth $445,071 in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

