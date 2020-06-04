Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 231,415 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of COSTAMARE INC/SH worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 32,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 348,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of CMRE opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.80 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

