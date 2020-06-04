Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,670 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Spartan Motors worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPAR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Spartan Motors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Spartan Motors by 544.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SPAR shares. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $150,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,725,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAR opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $600.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. Spartan Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.22 million. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Spartan Motors’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.