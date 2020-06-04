Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,060 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Regional Management worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 48.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Regional Management during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roel C. Campos bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,729. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck bought 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,827.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,144 shares of company stock valued at $880,467 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of RM stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Regional Management Corp has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 33.98, a quick ratio of 33.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

