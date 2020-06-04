Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 287.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,101 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Sharps Compliance worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth $568,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5,068.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 118,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

SMED opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 million, a PE ratio of 240.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.87 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

