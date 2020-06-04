Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,093 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NX stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $435.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

NX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

