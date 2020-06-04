Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 195.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,958,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,971,000 after buying an additional 201,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,740,000 after buying an additional 239,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $619,639,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $316.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.53.

S&P Global stock opened at $333.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

