Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after buying an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after buying an additional 691,697 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

MO stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

