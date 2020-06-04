Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $603,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

