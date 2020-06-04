Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $552,000 Investment in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,305,000 after buying an additional 2,434,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,061,000 after acquiring an additional 168,837 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 49.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,449,000 after purchasing an additional 121,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 184,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $81,350.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,707.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,333 shares of company stock worth $281,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.