Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 308,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $518.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 2.06. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endurance International Group news, CMO John Orlando sold 21,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $46,127.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $44,257.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,600,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,245,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,126,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,534. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.