Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,047 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 170.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,267,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,562,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,884,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after buying an additional 313,460 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after buying an additional 105,530 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 533,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 317,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHT opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.11.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

