Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,269 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 282.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,846,000 after purchasing an additional 927,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,472,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,117,000 after acquiring an additional 136,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,187,000 after acquiring an additional 137,015 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,156,000 after acquiring an additional 408,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE HFC opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.