Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,116 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Modine Manufacturing worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 103,484 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,196 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $278.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

