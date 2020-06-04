Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 329,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in General Motors by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 484,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after buying an additional 98,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 27,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

