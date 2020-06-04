Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 314,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 145,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.21.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

