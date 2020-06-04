Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,064 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 68,367 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,031,000 after buying an additional 197,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.86.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.94.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. On average, research analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

