Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,630 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Carriage Services worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

In related news, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,162.35. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at $352,031.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $33,910.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $324,441. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,077 shares of company stock valued at $205,044. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $333.69 million, a P/E ratio of 94.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.85 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.35%. Analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.